Saturna Capital CORP Has $3.65 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

