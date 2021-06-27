Saturna Capital CORP Has $16.03 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.74. 1,395,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,638. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $171.58 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

