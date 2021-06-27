HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

