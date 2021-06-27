O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,064.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $242.03 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $243.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

