O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,248 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,557,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

NYSE:ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $297.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

