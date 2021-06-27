Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

