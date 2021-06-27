Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 998,368 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

NYSE KR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

