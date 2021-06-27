Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,847 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 263.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

