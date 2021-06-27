Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms have commented on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $13,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $8,028,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

