One Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,194. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $300.11 and a 1 year high of $428.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

