DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

DD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.54. 3,460,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,275. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

