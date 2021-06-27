One Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $6.10 on Friday, reaching $550.55. 1,912,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

