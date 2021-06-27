Elemental Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000. Tailwind Acquisition comprises approximately 6.7% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned 1.92% of Tailwind Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TWND stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 85,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,478. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.