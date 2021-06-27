Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 756,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $58,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW opened at $80.68 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

