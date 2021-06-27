Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

ATVI opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

