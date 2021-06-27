Permit Capital LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Permit Capital LLC reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,650 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 2.4% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.