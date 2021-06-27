Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 228.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $579.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $582.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.