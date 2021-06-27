Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,848.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $3,848.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00011207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00110629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00160887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.50 or 1.00219796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.