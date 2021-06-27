FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.24 million and $5.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001298 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 766,141,069 coins and its circulating supply is 334,601,994 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

