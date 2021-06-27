Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $496,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 361.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $221.82 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,793. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

