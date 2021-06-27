Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.77 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of STNE opened at $67.45 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

