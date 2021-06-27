Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,073,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,923 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

