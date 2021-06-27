QS Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,643 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

