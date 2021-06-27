Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $11.22 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,410 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 120,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 174,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

VSH opened at $21.97 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

