Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 686 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

