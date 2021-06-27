Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.45% of Fabrinet worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

