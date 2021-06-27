Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

