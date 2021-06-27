Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $203,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

