Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $140,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 7,143.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

