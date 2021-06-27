KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$102.35 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.28. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$14.00.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$310.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.42.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.