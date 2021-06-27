Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.35. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.