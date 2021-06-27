Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

SIA opened at C$16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.62.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.83.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,833,602. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

