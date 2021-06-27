$226.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $226.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $905.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

