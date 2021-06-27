Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 14,701 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $259,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.91 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

