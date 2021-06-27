Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $5,976,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

