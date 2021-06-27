Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Waters by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $337.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.53. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $349.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

