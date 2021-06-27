Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 52,960 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.07% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.81 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.