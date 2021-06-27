Credit Suisse AG Has $84.77 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 334,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $84,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

ITRI opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.