$1.53 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Walmart posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

