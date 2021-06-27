Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,453 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Crane worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Crane by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 255,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

