HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,263,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

