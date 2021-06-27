Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.64. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

