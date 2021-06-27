The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

