Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

