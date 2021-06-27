Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $144.37 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

