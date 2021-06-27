-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $51,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.17. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

