Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after buying an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $283.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $297.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

