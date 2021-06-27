Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mesa Laboratories worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $272.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

