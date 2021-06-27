Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,149 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $169.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

