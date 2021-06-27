Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.47 Million Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of At Home Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in At Home Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in At Home Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $615,486.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $642,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,924 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.